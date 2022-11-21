AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.10

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.51. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 622,430 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

