Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target at $24.56

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 35.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,009,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 791,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

