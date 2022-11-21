Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Target Price at $140.00

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $204.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

