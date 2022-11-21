Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (AMAT, ANET, APG, ASTL, ATD, AYA, BBWI, BLX, CAMT, CCA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 21st:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $130.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $105.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $24.00.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$69.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $39.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$36.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $22.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities to $40.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$92.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim to $75.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $72.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $7.00.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum to $10.50.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $9.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $96.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $8.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $65.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$200.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$175.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $234.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to $71.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $65.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $67.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $36.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$80.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$72.00 to C$77.00.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $14.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $175.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($39.18) to €26.00 ($26.80).

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $42.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $165.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $58.00.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $4.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $19.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $57.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $16.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $54.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28).

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $26.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $29.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $170.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG to $190.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $170.00.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $4.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $227.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $103.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Guggenheim to $125.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €27.00 ($27.84) to €29.00 ($29.90).

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $128.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $80.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $130.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$60.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €0.15 ($0.15) to €0.16 ($0.16).

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $103.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $68.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $52.00.

