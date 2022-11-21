Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Amphenol worth $73,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Amphenol by 8.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 132,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 66,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.