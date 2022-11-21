Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $6,007,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 336,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 627.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.50. 40,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.72. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

