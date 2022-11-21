American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Trading 3.6% Higher

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.60. 4,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 246,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.