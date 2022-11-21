American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.57. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,069. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

