American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

AXP stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,293. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

