American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

