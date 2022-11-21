AltraVue Capital LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,340 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for about 1.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 4,833,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,425,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.2 %

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,248. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

