AltraVue Capital LLC Has $41.74 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices makes up about 6.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $41,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 131,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. 3,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,270. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

