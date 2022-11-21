AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 2,420 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Agilysys comprises about 3.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.87% of Agilysys worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $69.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

