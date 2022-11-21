Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

