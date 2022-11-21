Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s 3rd Largest Position

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.4% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 802,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

