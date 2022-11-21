Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 548,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

