Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIRD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 727,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Stock Down 0.7 %

Allbirds Company Profile

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.