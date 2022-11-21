Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,075. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

