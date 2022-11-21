Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASTL. Cormark decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of ASTL stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$8.77. 61,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,120. The stock has a market cap of C$910.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.30. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.08.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

