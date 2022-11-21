Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00005073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $150.82 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 185,921,480 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

