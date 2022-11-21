Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,299 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 4.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $115,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.23. 9,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $309.29.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

