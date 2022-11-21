aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $62.51 million and $4.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

