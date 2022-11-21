Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,205 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.38. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

About Adobe



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

