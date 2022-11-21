Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $709,445.82 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 6,626 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $709,445.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,279.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.61. 79,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $203,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

