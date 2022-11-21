AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATY shares. Roth Capital raised shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 390.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 417.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 947.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.96.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

