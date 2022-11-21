Ace Cash Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $100.96 million and approximately $1,740.13 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50347916 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,926.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.