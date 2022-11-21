ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €13.00 ($13.40).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($13.40) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

AAVMY stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.