5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.64. 9,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 218,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 488,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.