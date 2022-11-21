4,659 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Golden Entertainment accounts for about 0.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $43.15. 953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.