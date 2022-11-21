3,496 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after acquiring an additional 873,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 534,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 193,042 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,191. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

