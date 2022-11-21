32,797 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,349 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,599,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

