201,219 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 201,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.92. 34,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

