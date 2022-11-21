193,568 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 6.9% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. 473,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

