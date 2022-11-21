114 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

