ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $358,547.89 and approximately $24.45 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

