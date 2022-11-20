YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) One Day Volume Reaches $359.27

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $221.62 million and approximately $359.27 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006088 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01539147 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $310.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

