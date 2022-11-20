Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,589.38

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $69.33 million and approximately $35,589.38 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,627,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,872,862 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,572,413 with 1,711,818,059 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04144392 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,891.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

