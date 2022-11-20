Wojak Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,844.69 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $197.94 million and approximately $3,844.69 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

