Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Winc Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. Winc has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.
Institutional Trading of Winc
Winc Company Profile
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winc (WBEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.