Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Winc Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. Winc has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winc during the third quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Winc by 82.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winc during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

