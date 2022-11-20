Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $26.86 million and $298,436.43 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

