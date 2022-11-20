Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

