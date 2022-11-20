Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 196,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 382,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.