Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.54.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

