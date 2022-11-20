Vow Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $128.11 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00005004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $128.11 million and approximately $278,442.59 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

