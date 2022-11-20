Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.65) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.29). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,164,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $20,510,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

See Also

