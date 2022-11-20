VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $394,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KO. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.