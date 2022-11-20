VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $394,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
