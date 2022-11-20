Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 202,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,423. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

