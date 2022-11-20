Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $143,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. 473,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,635. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $184.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

