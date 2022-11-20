Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $191.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $234.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.52.

