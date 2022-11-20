US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

